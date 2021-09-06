Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $40.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. Argus lifted their price target on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

