Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $766,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $115.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

