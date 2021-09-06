Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $499,000 Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after buying an additional 618,127 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Roku by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,607,000 after purchasing an additional 191,988 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Roku by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,352,000 after purchasing an additional 74,514 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Roku by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,547,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,760,000 after purchasing an additional 86,092 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Roku by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,745 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $342.27 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.38 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.70 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $401.43 and a 200-day moving average of $371.56.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of several research reports. reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.00.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $305,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,023 shares of company stock valued at $206,324,351. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

