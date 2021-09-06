Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 134 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,932,000 after purchasing an additional 29,607 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

NYSE HON opened at $228.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.85 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.80. The stock has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

