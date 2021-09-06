Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter.

VOT stock opened at $251.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $171.02 and a 1 year high of $251.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

