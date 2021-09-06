CooTek (Cayman) (CTK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 8th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 4,961.81%. The business had revenue of $81.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.00 million. On average, analysts expect CooTek (Cayman) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CTK opened at $1.55 on Monday. CooTek has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $94.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -0.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) by 256.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,098 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of CooTek (Cayman) worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

