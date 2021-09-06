Conn’s, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Conn’s in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Get Conn's alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CONN. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $24.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.66. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.51. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,447,000 after buying an additional 23,248 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Conn’s by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Conn’s by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,910,000 after acquiring an additional 169,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Conn’s news, major shareholder Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,223.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,506.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 9,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $239,625.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,481 in the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Conn’s

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.