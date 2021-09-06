Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Conn’s in a report released on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.85.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CONN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

CONN stock opened at $24.55 on Monday. Conn’s has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,447,000 after acquiring an additional 23,248 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Conn’s in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Conn’s by 23.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Conn’s by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,910,000 after purchasing an additional 169,196 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Conn’s during the first quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. 55.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder W.R. Stephens, Iii 2012 Trust sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $60,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,673.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stephens Harriet Calhoun Trust sold 9,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $266,748.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,853,411.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,304 shares of company stock worth $1,356,481. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

