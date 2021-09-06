Commerce Bank Sells 6,570 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,959 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $84,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $666.59. 1,641,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,154. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $317.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $624.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total value of $1,595,318.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,489.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.85.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

