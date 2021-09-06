Commerce Bank Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,109,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,662 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.3% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $182,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 83,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 257,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,485,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 58,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.04. 4,097,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,129,283. The company has a market capitalization of $460.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.05 and a 200 day moving average of $166.84.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.