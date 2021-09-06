Commerce Bank Has $49.41 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $49,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 80.8% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 32.1% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 15.5% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 20.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Charter Communications by 9.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $9.68 on Monday, reaching $811.33. 817,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,485. The company has a market capitalization of $149.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $755.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $690.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $808.57.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

