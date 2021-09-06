Commerce Bank Buys 23,422 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 690,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,422 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $97,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $464,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.39. 4,772,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,707. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.56. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The company has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 895.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

