Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.78 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will post $84.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.80 million to $85.84 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $79.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $340.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $338.25 million to $343.23 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $373.50 million, with estimates ranging from $363.07 million to $394.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.29 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLL. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $823,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 12.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,705 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $20.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $716.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.89. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

