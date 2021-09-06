Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.78 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will post $84.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.80 million to $85.84 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $79.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $340.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $338.25 million to $343.23 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $373.50 million, with estimates ranging from $363.07 million to $394.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.29 million.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $823,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 12.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,705 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $20.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $716.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.89. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.
