Collective 1-Day Volume Tops $278,331.00 (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last seven days, Collective has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One Collective coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002167 BTC on exchanges. Collective has a market capitalization of $293,028.20 and approximately $278,331.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Collective alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00068813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00016865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.11 or 0.00145472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.11 or 0.00796219 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00047546 BTC.

Collective Profile

CO2 is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Collective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collective and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.