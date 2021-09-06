Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 419,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.2% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

CL stock opened at $77.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

