Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,204 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2,484.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $29.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.20. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.