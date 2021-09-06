Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 3,150 ($41.15). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,850 ($37.24).

Shares of CCH stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,628 ($34.33). 152,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,738. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,660.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,533.74. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a one year high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.71).

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,656 ($34.70), for a total value of £265,600 ($347,008.10).

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

