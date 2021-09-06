Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) in a research note released on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCEP. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $63.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,729,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,140,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,912,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,755,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,121,000 after acquiring an additional 984,463 shares during the period. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

