ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 94,400 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,400 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $7,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 77,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23,928 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 5,548,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,871,000 after purchasing an additional 803,500 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,587 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 161,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Infosys by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,454,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,828,000 after acquiring an additional 718,356 shares during the last quarter. 16.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.03. 3,781,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,047,496. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $24.14.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

