ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 679 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $13,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. cut their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 target price (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,554.56.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $16.60 on Monday, hitting $1,537.25. The company had a trading volume of 149,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,666.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,589.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1,459.24.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

