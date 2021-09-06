ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 5,400 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,121 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,388,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in NIKE by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,073,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,765,000 after buying an additional 1,000,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,254,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $110.21 and a one year high of $174.38. The firm has a market cap of $258.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.46.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

