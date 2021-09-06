ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 10,700 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 207,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 2.0% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $60,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,305,000 after buying an additional 369,419 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 681.8% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $289.13. 5,287,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,638,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.65.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

