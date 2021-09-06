ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 118,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,488,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $93,830,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,248,000 after purchasing an additional 702,552 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,520,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,750,000 after purchasing an additional 677,070 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,544.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,477,000 after purchasing an additional 550,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,190,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

NYSE:OMC traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.74. 1,063,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,234. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average of $77.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.