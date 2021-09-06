Citigroup Raises PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $130.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PVH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global started coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a positive rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.58.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $115.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.92 and a 200 day moving average of $107.12. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $121.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PVH will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PVH by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 34.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 546.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 25.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

