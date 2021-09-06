Citigroup Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $595.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $570.00 to $595.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NFLX. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $609.81.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX opened at $590.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $534.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $598.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.