Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.44.

CTAS stock opened at $396.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $307.65 and a 52 week high of $399.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $388.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

