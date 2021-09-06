Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Sold by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the quarter. Cimpress makes up approximately 4.2% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brooktree Capital Management owned about 0.23% of Cimpress worth $6,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cimpress by 42.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cimpress by 51.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.03. The stock had a trading volume of 49,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,077. Cimpress plc has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.23.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $641.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. Its business includes BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. The company was founded by Robert S. Keane in January 1995 and is headquartered in Dundalk, Ireland.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.