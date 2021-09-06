Cim LLC Has $444,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cim LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $102.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.60. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.31 and a 1-year high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.