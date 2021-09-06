Cim LLC Has $355,000 Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Cim LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 906.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 32.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $183,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $103,574.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,718 shares of company stock valued at $595,644. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $130.77 on Monday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $72.89 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.51.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

