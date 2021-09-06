Cim LLC Acquires Shares of 4,333 Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Cim LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10,400.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 150.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOCS opened at $53.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $48.81. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FOCS. TheStreet upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

