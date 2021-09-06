Cim LLC Acquires 372 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,332 shares in the company, valued at $872,020.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

MGRC opened at $71.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $55.04 and a one year high of $87.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

