Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Lowered to $51.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CIEN. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.27.

Ciena stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.25. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $116,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $174,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,849 shares of company stock worth $2,935,997. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth $42,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

