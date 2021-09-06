Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Lowered to $51.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CIEN. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.27.
Ciena stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.25. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09.
In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $116,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $174,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,849 shares of company stock worth $2,935,997. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth $42,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ciena
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
