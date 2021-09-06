Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Lifted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,173,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,324 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.9% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Commerce Bank owned 0.06% of Chevron worth $122,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,028,498,000 after buying an additional 252,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,150,000 after buying an additional 658,579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after buying an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,221,000 after buying an additional 1,177,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,099,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,381,738. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

