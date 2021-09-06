Challenger Energy Group’s (CEG) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

CEG traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1.80 ($0.02). 3,919,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,653,442. The company has a market cap of £14.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.97. Challenger Energy Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04).

About Challenger Energy Group

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Caribbean and South America. The company was formerly known as Bahamas Petroleum Company plc and changed its name to Challenger Energy Group PLC in May 2021. Challenger Energy Group PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

