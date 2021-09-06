Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON CEG traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1.80 ($0.02). 3,775,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,653,442. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.97. Challenger Energy Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04). The company has a market cap of £14.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

About Challenger Energy Group

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Caribbean and South America. The company was formerly known as Bahamas Petroleum Company plc and changed its name to Challenger Energy Group PLC in May 2021. Challenger Energy Group PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

