Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by Value Holdings Management CO. LLC

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Celanese comprises about 0.6% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.14. 559,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.60. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $102.72 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.71.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

