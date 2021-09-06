CCLA Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 729,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,789,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Medtronic as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,215,774. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.63. 2,298,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,408,067. The stock has a market cap of $180.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.99.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

