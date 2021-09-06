CCLA Investment Management Ltd Sells 6,875 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,345,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,787,000 after buying an additional 61,244 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 744,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,095,000 after buying an additional 15,088 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $21,072,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,223,000 after buying an additional 369,422 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 596,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,023,000 after buying an additional 161,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 666,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,158. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,916 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $61,139.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,221.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,974 shares of company stock valued at $127,853 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

