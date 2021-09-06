CCLA Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,139,668 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,139,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,398,000. Ingersoll Rand accounts for approximately 1.3% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,102,000 after buying an additional 6,872,342 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth $102,772,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,284 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,342,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,548,000 after purchasing an additional 986,019 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IR traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $52.94. 3,760,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,836. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $54.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.16.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,661.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

