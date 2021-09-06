CCLA Investment Management Ltd Buys 330,671 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,601,608 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,671 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up approximately 1.4% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of HDFC Bank worth $117,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,806,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,781,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,713 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,567,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,790,000 after acquiring an additional 785,382 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,136,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,130,000 after acquiring an additional 590,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

HDFC Bank stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.64. 1,167,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,952. The company has a market cap of $140.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.16.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

