CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,321,000 after buying an additional 2,216,187 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,243,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,903,000 after purchasing an additional 316,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,502,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,175,000 after purchasing an additional 195,039 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,235,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,881,000 after purchasing an additional 122,704 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,114,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $98.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $98.93.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

