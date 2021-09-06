Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 373,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,632,000 after buying an additional 29,584 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth $1,045,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 694,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,055,000 after buying an additional 60,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.91.

In other Catalent news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $274,455.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock worth $9,586,700 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $140.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $140.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.51.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

