Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Catalent reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $5.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $6.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Catalent.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTLT. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

CTLT traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.35. 1,112,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $140.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.04 and a 200 day moving average of $111.51.

In other Catalent news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $274,455.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,731,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,318,000 after acquiring an additional 206,788 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 688.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 123,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after purchasing an additional 107,743 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Catalent by 5.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Catalent by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.