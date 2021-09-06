Castweet (CTT) Hits Market Cap of $161,226.52

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. In the last seven days, Castweet has traded up 42.7% against the US dollar. One Castweet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0899 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Castweet has a total market cap of $161,226.52 and approximately $38,531.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Castweet

Castweet (CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

