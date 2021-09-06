Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.77.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. HSBC boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Argus boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,456,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,653,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,820 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 72,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $22.96. 44,236,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,974,777. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.