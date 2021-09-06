Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes Sells 2,000 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $193,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $156,580.00.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $97.99 on Monday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.89 and a 12-month high of $161.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.99 and a 200-day moving average of $113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 15.50% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The business had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

CDLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 245.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 1,616.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 130.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.