Cardano (ADA) One Day Volume Hits $4.60 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $2.83 or 0.00005474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $90.65 billion and $4.60 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00056980 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00090150 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.09 or 0.00342454 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000615 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00011601 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00046728 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000777 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,095,610,708 coins and its circulating supply is 32,026,357,550 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

