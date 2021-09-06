Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.24.

TSE CS opened at C$5.62 on Thursday. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.25 and a 12 month high of C$6.64. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 211,800 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total value of C$1,139,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,648,694 shares in the company, valued at C$8,869,973.72. Also, Senior Officer Raman Randhawa sold 50,862 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total value of C$259,396.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$795,809.10. Insiders have sold 1,137,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,613 over the last three months.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

