Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $112.56 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $74.84 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

