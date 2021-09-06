Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 6,530 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 159.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in CSX by 94.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,264,750. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

